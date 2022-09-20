UPDATE: Loretta Brown, the suspect in the shooting of a toddler at Lone Oaks Apartments had been caught in Livingston, Ala. — across the state line from Meridian on Interstate 59.
A toddler was shot in the stomach Tuesday at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community and was taken by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center after reportedly getting caught up in crossfire between a woman shooting at a man during an argument, Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators said.
The JCSD is searching for Loretta Brown, the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
Read more as details become available here and in Thursday's print edition of the Leader-Call.
