Two people were shot Thursday morning and one of them is facing aggravated assault charges, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said. There is no danger to the public, Cox added.
Antonio Trujillo, who was out on bond for an auto burglary charge, was charged with aggravated assault and is recovering at South Central Regional Medical Center from what were described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Laurel police responded to the report of shots fired near S. 13th Avenue and Queen Street around 8:14 a.m. When police arrived, they found Trujillo with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated for his injury and transported to SCRMC.
The initial indication was that Trujillo was the victim, but another victim on scene with a graze wound told police that Trujillo shot at him. A struggle ensued between the two with the victim defending himself, and the gun discharged, hitting Trujillo in the leg, according to LPD reports.
Investigator Mitch Blakney is assigned the case.
