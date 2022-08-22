An armed and possibly wounded suspect is being sought by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after a Saturday afternoon shootout in the Calhoun Community.
Frederick “Fred” Cooley, 42, reportedly fired several shots from a handgun at another man during an altercation at a residence near the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Meador Road, the JCSD reported.
The victim — who was not identified — was struck once and returned fire from a handgun with several shots, possibly striking Cooley as he fled on foot, according to the report. The victim declined medical attention.
“We are still looking for Fred Cooley in this incident,” Investigator Denny Graham said. “We do believe him to still be armed, but not a threat to the community. This shooting was a result of an altercation between the two individuals and is considered an isolated incident.”
Cooley may have been wounded during the exchange of gunfire, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Someone knows where he is, and we need that information,” he said.
Anyone with information on Cooley’s whereabouts is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.