The Laurel Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General on Monday.

Lee Chandler Page, 19, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Dollar General store in Laurel on Tuesday. Page faces one count of armed robbery and is listed on NCIC as wanted.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Inv. Anderson is assigned as the primary in the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.