The Laurel Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General on Monday.
Lee Chandler Page, 19, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Dollar General store in Laurel on Tuesday. Page faces one count of armed robbery and is listed on NCIC as wanted.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Inv. Anderson is assigned as the primary in the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
Laurel police are asking the public’s help as they search for a suspect in an armed robbery …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.