A Rustin woman and a Neshoba County man were arrested a few hours apart in the northeast Jones area on Friday for dealing methamphetamine, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Blinda Whitley, 49, had 42 grams of meth in her home on Red Hill Crossing Road when JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at her home late Friday afternoon, assisted by investigators and patrol deputies, according to a press release.
“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division. “We are working hard each and every day to put a huge dent in the drug trade in Jones County.”
A few hours later, around 11 p.m., a shift of reserve deputies — Chad Anderson, Joey Davis, Kyle Howell, Russ Thompson and Ryan Walters — were conducting a safety checkpoint at Lower Myrick and Freedom roads when they arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Daniels of Philadelphia. He reportedly had 12.2 grams of meth, digital scales, pipes and other paraphernalia, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun.
“Great job by these JCSD Reserve Division deputies,” Driskell said, adding that it is “very likely” Daniels’ charges would be upgraded because he had a firearm while he had the illegal drugs.
Both suspects were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and made their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Judge David Lyons set their bonds at $10,000 each. Daniels posted bond that evening and was released.
“We’ve made it abundantly clear that we have and will continue to go after those dealing in illegal narcotics,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Don’t be surprised when our narcotics agents show up with a warrant if you are dealing illegal drugs and poisoning our communities.”
The sheriff also praised the work of the reserves who had been working safety checkpoints all around the county when Daniels was arrested.
“Our Reserve Division deputies volunteer their time to help protect the residents of Jones County,” he said. “We greatly appreciate their service, commitment, and sacrifice.”
