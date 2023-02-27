The suspect in the theft of a Waynesboro police cruiser parked near the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in January was arrested Sunday during a routine traffic stop.
Douglas Haynes, 36, was expected to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday to answer the theft charges.
Sgt. Roman Moss, received a tip to Haynes location and found him at the 700 block of Ash St in a residence he was living at on Sunday. Haynes had been developed as a suspect after investigator Mark Evans spoke to family members who identified him.
Police believe Haynes stole the cruiser, then drove to get gas at the Valero station on Highway 11 South in Pendorff. Video surveillance showed him casually walking in to pay. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department discovered the vehicle at an auto repair shop in the 2600 block of North 5th Avenue.
Haynes was suspected of having stolen several parts and two rifles from the vehicle, according to reports.
