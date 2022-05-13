A couple of suspects lost at a game of hide-and-seek with Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday after deputies attempted to serve the wanted felons with warrants.
Sean Davis, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply and resisting arrest, and Cody Saulter, 25, was picked up on a bench warrant.
Around noon Wednesday, deputies received a tip that both Saulter and Davis were residents of Sherwood Forest near the Pleasant Ridge Community and attempted to arrest them. The two fled when approached and a foot chase ensued.
Saulter attempted to hide beneath a trailer, but he was captured shortly after the chase began. Multiple JCSD units were searching for Davis, who was later spotted near the 84 Express and caught on camera getting into a pickup. Davis was dropped off at a church on Highway 29 near Sherwood Forest. After giving deputies the run-around, he walked back to his residence and hid beneath a small camper next to where his counterpart had been captured earlier.
Being pretty proficient at hide-and-seek, JCSD deputies spotted Davis and took him into custody.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said, once again, JCSD proved running from law enforcement is a terrible idea.
“Our team plays a great game of hide-and-seek,” Berlin said.
