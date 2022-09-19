A home in the Sharon Community was destroyed early Saturday morning by what officials are calling a suspicious fire. Volunteer firefighters from Sharon and Shady Grove responded to the call for the fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road, just off Lake Como Road, at about 1:45 a.m. The was already “severely structurally compromised” when firefighters arrived, and they immediately began attacking the flames. The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the cause.
(PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
