Members of Sweet Hope Baptist Church put a call out to the community Sunday to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.
The church collected items to help with relief efforts from 3-5 p.m. to distribute at a church in New Orleans later this week. Items collected were nonperishable foods, canned goods, cleaning supplies, necessities and toiletries.
Laurel police Capt. Earl Reed said a lot of people in New Orleans still don’t have power.
“I know if (the hurricane) had hit us and we were without power, they would do the same thing,” Reed said.
He worked on the LPD force during Hurricane Katrina and said they worked countless hours to help the community and neighboring communities affected by the storm.
