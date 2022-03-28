Blues came from the stage and filled the skies as people packed Trustmark Art Park in downtown Laurel on a picture-perfect Saturday for the first installment of the Live in Laurel spring free concert series. Award-winning bluesman Johnny Sansone and his band had people’s feet tapping and cans cracking during their three-hour set. Live in Laurel was co-founded by Brad Kent and Chad Edwards last year and is continuing this year. Below, Laurel resident John Milham plays drums as John Fohl plays guitar.
Upcoming performances:
Events start at 2 p.m.
April 16: Taste of 59 South
May 14: Nerf the World
June 11: Grits and Greens
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
