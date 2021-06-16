Suspect accused of stashing drugs in personal place; honeybun couple at it again
A man put drugs in his mouth, and a woman who was with him had illegal substances stashed in a much more personal place when they were caught in a stolen SUV, according to reports from local law enforcement.
Kelly Stringer, 22, was charged with grand larceny and taken to jail, and the driver of a 2003 Lincoln Navigator that was stolen from a residence on Gator Farm Road was taken to the hospital after swallowing what was believed to be methamphetamine when Petal police stopped the SUV, said Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Timothy Rowell, 33, of Ovett was reportedly driving the vehicle and had to be tased when Petal police took him into custody, Carter said. He was reported ingesting the drugs and ignored orders to stop, then was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
When Stringer was being taken to jail, she admitted that she had a small bag of meth and a capped needle in her vagina, Carter said. She was taken to a hospital to have the tainted evidence removed, also as a precaution.
“People shouldn’t be stealing things, then shoving stuff where it doesn’t belong,”’ Carter said.
Rowell and Stringer are a couple.
Honeybun
In an unrelated incident of relations gone wrong, a woman who was accused of shooting her boyfriend in a fight over missing honeybuns last month was arrested for firing a gun in his presence Amber Braddock, 28, was charged with domestic violence and discharge of a firearm after deputies responded to the report of her shooting at 40-year-old Matthew Hardin at her residence on Rudolph Road in the Calhoun Community
on Thursday.
When deputies arrived, they found Braddock walking on Highway 84 West, near Hines Road. She told deputies they had gotten into an argument and “she pointed a handgun at Hardin and then shot in the air to intimidate Hardin due to the fact that he would not leave her alone,” according to the incident report. Hardin and a witness told deputies that he was outside weed-eating when Braddock approached him and “created a disturbance” before firing a gun in the air and throwing down some belongings — including the handgun — at the ledge of the driveway. Deputies reported finding a 9 mm semiautomatic where Hardin and the witness said it was. Braddock was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and deputies confiscated two handguns and two long guns.
Last month, deputies responded to the same mobile
home park residence just before 2 a.m. after Hardin reportedly confronted Braddock and her mother to find out what happened to his Honey Buns. That led to him threatening and assaulting them by throwing plates, according to the report, so Braddock fired a round and hit him in “the chest area,” and Hardin “took off running.” Deputies found blood in the
bedroom but not Hardin. He reportedly returned to the residence later that afternoon with what was described as a flesh wound and did not press charges. Investigators and Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time that it appeared to be a case of self-defense on Braddock’s part.
Last Christmas Eve, Hardin was arrested for domestic aggravated assault after allegedly choking Braddock at their residence in the Hoy Community. He denied it, reportedly saying over and over that he loved her. He and Braddock were arrested for disturbance of family the previous August.
