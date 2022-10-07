Wheelchair-bound woman an ‘overcomer’ despite being shot, paralyzed by ex-boyfriend
•
Domestic-abuse survivors had a simple message for people who are suffering at the hands of a significant other: “Run away, and never look back.”
For Ishaunna Bettis-Gully, running away is no longer an option. Neither is walking. She’s confined to a wheelchair after an ex-boyfriend shot her 20 years ago.
“The bullet is still lodged in my spine,” she said.
And even though she’s paralyzed from the waist down, she still makes it a point to make a stand as one of the consistent voices against domestic violences in the community. She and her mother Cynthia Gully show up at the Domestic Violence Awareness Month events in Laurel every year. She even started an organization called “Taking A Stand” and speaks out against the scourge of domestic and dating violence any time she gets the chance.
“It’s all I can do now, is try to help others,” she said.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and the Jones County Board of Supervisors signed proclamations this week declaring this as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and heard from victims’ advocates. A couple of victims spoke out at the city signing, too.
“Now I’m a survivor, an overcomer,” Bettis-Gully said, sitting next to Magee, a line of women behind her in T-shirts with the words “Love Should Not Hurt” on them. “Domestic violence is real, but so is hope. You can get out. I’m in a wheelchair now, but you can walk away from domestic violence.”
Faye Jackson agreed, saying she stayed in an abusive relationship for 17 years before getting out of it. She advised people who were in an abusive relationship not to “wait until you get strong” to get out. And don’t walk, she said, “run away, and never look back.”
One of the places they can reach out to is the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, which opened 40 years ago and serves an 11-county area. DAFS Executive Director Becky Stewart spoke about her “deep appreciation” for law enforcement, the court system, victims’ advocates and other agencies such as the Shaffer Crisis Center.
“It takes all of us,” she said, “because this problem is not going away.”
At a previous proclamation signing, Cynthia Gully expressed appreciation for the officials, but she also called on parents to do their part, too.
“Boys and young men need to learn how to treat women and children,” she said. “Teach children what they should and should not do … If you don’t, movies, music and social media will.”
Twenty years later, Betts-Gully is still in a wheelchair, but her shooter, Samuel Myers, walked away from prison after serving only 10 years of a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault. That led her to push for the state Legislature to vote for Marsy’s Law, which would give crime victims the right to be informed of and involved in the process of the perpetrators’ release from prison.
Like Jackson, Bettis-Gully is remarried and in a happy relationship now, so there is hope, she said.
The message pushed by Tia Cooper of the Laurel Police Department and Priscilla Pitts of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department emphasized two points — victims of domestic abuse can be of any age, ethnicity, gender, social status or sexual orientation; and there are resources to assist all of them.
“We bring awareness every month,” Cooper said. “We have victims that don’t want to speak out, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
The proclamations noted that children who live in an environment of domestic abuse often grow up to perpetuate “a cycle of violence.” Efforts to stop it “must extend beyond the criminal justice system to include housing and economic advocacy for survivors,” but abusers must be held accountable and punished “to the fullest extent of the law” to prevent them from continuing to inflict abuse.
People can help the cause this and every month by “promoting peace in our own families,” Magee read, and concluded by expressing “appreciation for those victims and crime survivors who have turned personal tragedy into a motivating force to improve our response to victims of crime and build a more just community.”
Pitts, whose mother Becky Sims opened the DAFS in 1981, said she appreciates the agencies working together so well because “it takes a group effort” to help victims and their families. But the first step is up to the individual, she said, and offered an encouraging plea to them: “You are not alone. We are here to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.