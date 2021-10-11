During the second Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride Oct. 16, Skin Deep Tattoos owner Shauna Riser will be doing small tattoos for a fundraiser supporting Mission at the Cross.
Headrick, who died Oct. 5, 2020, from cancer one day shy of his 78th birthday, founded Mission at the Cross — a home and a Christian recovery center for men of addiction that has helped more than 1,000 men since 2008. The Hellfighters Richard Headrick Memorial Ride is a benefit ride hosted by Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry for The Mission At The Cross that will take place at Hellfighters, 325 S. Magnolia St., from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. There will be live music, food, a car show and fireworks during the event.
Tickets for single riders are $25 and for a couple $30 and the event coincides with the PDI Reunion across the street.
Riser met Headrick before he died and wanted to be a part of his memorial by giving 100 percent of the proceeds raised to Mission at the Cross.
“I thought this would be a cool way to memorialize him and give back when he gave so much to others and the community,” Riser said.
She will be doing Hellfighters and Headrick-themed small tattoos at the event for a donation of at least $30. Hundreds of bikers who knew Headrick or were benefited by his mission will be in attendance at the event. Riser said she knew about his life’s work and wanted to continue to help support his passion.
“There will be different designs to choose from and they will be small so that I can do several throughout the day,” Riser said. “This will be an opportunity for people to make a memory and help other people. He was a good guy who did a lot for others.”
Register for the event online at hellfighters.org.
