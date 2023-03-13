A McComb woman was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison and pay $58,668 in restitution to the IRS for preparing false tax returns for her clients, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a tax return preparation business in McComb, and between 2014 and 2017, she prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false W-2 information and Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business Forms, according to documents and information presented at her plea hearing. The false expenses and altered W-2s reduced taxable income and maximized the Earned Income Credit, increasing the total refund amount. Stephens was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 5 and pleaded guilty in October.
“The sentence today is an example of the consequences people face when they prepare and file false returns,” said Lisa Fontanette of the IRS’ Atlanta Field Office. “As a tax preparer, Elizabeth Stephens failed to follow the ethical responsibilities of her profession.”
Tax return preparation business owner Shameka Wells was sentenced in July 2021 to 13 months in federal prison for filing a false tax return.
The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation in U.S. District Court in Natchez. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Purdie prosecuted the case.
