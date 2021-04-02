A teacher and political candidate is accused of having improper sexual contact with a student.
Mannix McLaurin, 47, was charged with lustful touching of a child and was arrested by Bay Springs police this week.
McLaurin is a JROTC instructor at Bay Springs High School and candidate for Petal Board of Alderman Ward 5. His case will be presented to a grand jury by District Attorney Chris Hennis in August for indictment.
The incident involved a student while McLaurin was on duty as a teacher, sources with knowledge of the case reported.
To be charged with lustful touching of a child, a person over the age of 18 “handles, touches or rubs with hands or any part of his or her body or any member thereof, or with any object, a child under the age of 16 years old.”
Thirteenth District Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey presided over the probable cause hearing to determine if there was enough evidence to charge McLaurin and found there was enough, Hennis said. Sorey set McLaurin’s bond at $25,000, and he was released on bail.
“We are still in the infancy stage of the case, and once we review it, we will present it to a grand jury,” Hennis said.
The complaint was brought to the attention of the Bay Springs Police and West Jasper School District on March 1, and police began investigating and gathering evidence for the probable-cause hearing, Hennis said.
In Mississippi, there has to be a probable-cause hearing if a public school teacher, sworn law enforcement officer, counselor at an adolescent program or jail officer is charged with a crime while on duty.
The case remains under investigation and is being handled by the Bay Springs Police Department.
Calls made to West Jasper School District Superintendent Warren Woodrow and West Jasper School District Board attorney Rance Ulmer were not returned, and the West Jasper School Board could not comment on the matter.
McLaurin, an Army National Guard veteran, is a Bay Springs native and father of at least five children.
