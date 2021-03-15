In the waning months of 2019, Jones County had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19. The residents of the Free State had no idea they were on the precipice of a pandemic that would challenge them in ways they could not begin to imagine.
South Central Regional Medical Center was also about to be ravaged by COVID-19, and the hospital’s Chief Quality Officer Teresa Camp-Rogers believes that they could not have imagined the strain that the disease would place on their entire staff.
“In December of 2019, if you would have told us what we would have challenged with, there may have been doubts about what we could have gone through, as far as the ability to sustain and pull through,” Camp-Rogers said. “Looking back at the last year and four months, we know that we can do some really amazing things. The strength and teamwork are the biggest things that we have gained from this, and I know that we can do it again.”
Their ability to push forward during the pandemic became evident, not only to Camp-Rogers and the team at South Central, but also to the Mississippi Department of Health as the hospital was designated as a COVID-19 Center of Excellence by the organization for their commitment to coronavirus response in their community.
The criteria for being named a COVID-19 Center of Excellence include prompt and efficient use of the vaccine, participating in the proper reporting mechanisms, having and accomplishing goals of decreased waste and the administration of monoclonal antibodies. It was a combination of those criteria, and the commitment to excellence that makes South Central one of the most trusted hospitals for treating and preventing COVID-19.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Mississippi State Department of Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our community,” Camp-Rogers said. “One of the first things we did was mandating masks and social distancing. We modeled our mask mandates after those hospitals in Washington State and New England that already had mask mandates in place, because we felt like it was the best practice. We have been very proactive in limiting our visitors and that is out of protection of our patients and our community. Thankfully, with the decrease in cases, we have been able to relax the visitor policy some.”
With the number of COVID-19 cases down and optimism surrounding a potential return to a somewhat normal life on the horizon, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at South Central Linda Gavin credits the teamwork and a deep well of resources at Camp-Rogers’ disposal for guiding them through the ongoing pandemic.
“We have had great resources,” she said. “Our CEO Doug Higginbotham is the head of the Mississippi Hospital Association. Dr. Camp-Rogers is our chief at the hospital in reference to quality control. Mark Horne, an internal medicine physician for us, is over the Mississippi Medical Association. Thomas Dobbs, who was here during much of the pandemic, is now the chief medical officer for Mississippi. The stars aligned perfectly for us. The resources that Dr. Camp-Rogers had at her fingertips were unbelievable.”
Teamwork during the pandemic in all professions has been key during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and a team-oriented approach is what Camp-Rogers lends credit to for being named a Center of Excellence.
“The key to success in any difficult situation is going to be a team-based approach with open communication, while putting the patient at the center of every discussion,” Camp-Rogers said. “I found that it was really hard to have COVID planning meetings with just one or two departments present. If we had a problem to solve, every stakeholder needed to be there to have the opportunity to speak up to improve the processes.”
Even with COVID-19 cases on the decline, South Central stresses that the measures to mitigate the impact of disease are still in place and should be taken very seriously. Concerns about spring break season are at the forefront of the medical professionals’ minds and could have a huge impact on the trajectory of the pandemic.
“There is a lot of appropriate optimism because we just came out of a fairly significant curve,” said Camp-Rogers “Fortunately, we have seen an improvement in those numbers, but I encourage everyone to continue wearing masks and social distancing. As we approach spring break, there is going to be a lot of travel, so please take those things into consideration during this time.”
South Central, along with Covington County Hospital, were the only two hospitals in the Pine Belt that were selected as a COVID-19 Center of Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.