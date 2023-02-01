Bay Springs-based TEC has broken ground on construction that will deliver additional fast-fiber internet access to downtown Taylorsville. Once completed, this 14.8-mile project will connect 400 additional residential and business customers to high-speed internet.
This undertaking is a part of the Central Mississippi Rural Community Fiber Project which incorporates and brings this crucial infrastructure to parts of Jasper, Smith, Newton, Lauderdale and Jones counties. The project will be made possible through an estimated $6.2 million investment by TEC and RUS’s Reconnect Program. In conjunction with the project, an additional 13 miles of broadband construction nearby will be built and funded solely by TEC.
“High-speed internet is quickly becoming a necessity, especially to rural Mississippi, and this is our time in history to expand this necessary utility into every home and business across the state,” Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “It’s through the work of our federal and state delegation, and because of providers like TEC that these residents will have access to high-speed internet for the very first time. This opens the door for telemedicine, remote working, economic development and more, and I appreciate the hard work it takes to get this done for Mississippi.”
TEC’s goal is to bridge the digital divide by providing a reliable, high-speed internet option that positively impacts the communities it serves. With Fast Fiber Internet from TEC, residents can take advantage of convenient work-from-home opportunities, digital learning, appointments with physicians via telemedicine, and video streaming services.
“We are thrilled to increase Fast Fiber Internet access for the residents and businesses of Taylorsville,” said Joey Garner, CEO of TEC. “People living and working in smaller communities should be able to take advantage of all the conveniences that high-speed internet provides in today’s changing world. This project is an important part of the ongoing TEC mission of providing rural areas with the latest communication technology.”
