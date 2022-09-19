TEC has completed its first project in the Mize Community. This project has created connectivity for more than 400 households and businesses by providing access to Gigabit speed internet. The completed project will expand Fast Fiber Internet access to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, allowing access to such services as distance education and telemedicine.
TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the November 2020, Federal Communications Commission auction, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States. TEC, with the assistance of the FCC, will fund the building and delivery of broadband access to parts of Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.
Anyone interested in signing up for service should go to www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a short form.
“For nearly a century, our mission has been to provide customers in rural markets with a better way of life through greater connection. That remains our commitment today,” said Joey Garner, TEC president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.