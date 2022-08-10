A 19-year-old wanted Laurel man in an armed robbery at Dollar General on Highway 15 North in Laurel in July was arrested Friday in Covington County.
Lee Page, 19, was arrested and charged with armed robbery after Covington County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody. His bond was set at $25,000 Sunday in Laurel Municipal Court. Sources with knowledge of the case stated that it was “an inside job,” involving two other individuals who are also facing felony charges. Those two others are awaiting indictments from a grand jury. Zykeivus Hardy, 22, was charged with armed robbery and La'Kristen
Magee, 24, was charged with robbery.
Around 8:55 p.m. July 18, while the store was closing, a black man in his mid-20s entered the store with a mask on and hid in the store room. The store reportedly had a small rush right before closing and got all of the other customers out, police said.
When a clerk went to the back of the store after counting the cash in the register, the suspect pulled his shirt up to reveal what appeared to be a gun and took the money from the clerk, according to the report. The robber exited through the back of the store, and the clerks called the police. No one was injured.
“We were able to recover some of the money he had stolen as he had apparently dropped some behind the store,” Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department said.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711 or Jones County Crimestoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.