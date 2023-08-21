A young Jones County man is facing a felony charge after being accused of molesting a preteen girl he knew from their church.
Cameron Herrington, 19, was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court last week, and Judge Travis Haynes set the suspect’s bond at $10,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the girl or her family. Herrington has since posted bond and been released from jail.
The young accuser’s mother contacted the JCSD about the allegations on July 20, saying Herrington touched her daughter inappropriately and offered to show her pictures of his “private area” on several occasions, including at church events and at a fireworks stand on the Fourth of July, according to the report.
The girl underwent a forensic interview with a specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Gulfport on July 27 and gave disturbing details about several different incidents involving Herrington.
A text message that Herrington sent to a leader at East Laurel Jesus Name Pentecostal Church, admitting to the allegations and taking responsibility for his actions, was reportedly provided to JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster and Sgt. Priscilla Pitts, who are working the case.
A warrant was then issued for Herrington’s arrest and he was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
