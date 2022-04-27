A Laurel teenager is spending time in jail after spending time with an underaged girl.
Tykeivious Bridges,19, was arrested and charged with statutory rape April 20 after about three months of investigation. His bond was set at $5,000 at his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court.
The initial complaint was made on Jan. 23, when a relative brought in a girl who had been spending time with Bridges, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said, and the department opened an investigation. While the age of consent in Mississippi is 16, for someone to be charged with statutory rape, the suspect must be more than 36 months older than the victim.
After concluding the investigation, Bridges turned himself in at the department on April 20, and he was arrested and booked. Officers Blake Anderson and Mitch Blakeney are handling the case, and it remains under investigation.
