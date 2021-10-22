Two teens who broke into a home lost a game of hide-and-seek with law enforcement after K-9s went into an Ellisville home and tagged the would-be burglars.
The two 17-year-old boys, who were not identified because they are minors, were arrested and charged with burglary and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday evening.
A neighbor alerted police to two individuals entering a home near the 800 block of Avenue C around 7 p.m., said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell. The caller stated that two young white men kicked in the front door and were inside the home. Lindsey Carr-Freeman wrote in a Facebook post that the home belonged to her grandmother, and that this was not the first time teens had busted in the door.
“HUGE thanks to Ellisville PD & Jones Co Sheriff Dept for their quick response,” Carr-Freeman wrote. “They were still in the house when they arrived and barricaded themselves in, the outcome was not in their favor!”
When officers Jordan Read and Joseph Langley arrived on scene, they saw one suspect in the residence, made their presence known and advised them to come out of the home.
That’s when the suspects went to the rear of the residence and hid in different bedrooms — one underneath a bed and the other in a closet, Russell said. After requesting assistance from Jones County Sheriff’s Department, they let the dogs out.
“We deployed K-9 units and found the suspects hiding,” Russell said. “Each one was bit by a different dog.”
Nothing was stolen from the home as they did not have time, Carr-Freeman wrote in a post.
“No damage that we can’t fix, but both suspects are in custody,” Carr-Freeman wrote. “I hope they think long & hard before breaking into another house!”
EPD Investigator Shannon Koss processed the scene and was able to link another burglary on Washington Street to the teens. After the 17-year-olds were identified, Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson and the juveniles’ guardians were contacted.
“Once again, we thank Jones County Sheriff’s Department for going out of their way to jump in and help,” Russell said.
