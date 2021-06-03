A 16-year-old girl died of injuries suffered Thursday morning in a collision between a car she was a passenger in and a van on a rural road in south Jones County. More information will be released as it becomes available. Meanwhile, we ask for prayers for the families, friends and first-responders affected by this tragedy.
