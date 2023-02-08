An Ellisville woman was charged with felony fleeing from police after a brief pursuit in the Pendorff Community on Sunday afternoon, after Laurel police officers set up a “safety checkpoint” in the area.
Malayna Johnson, 18, of Ellisville saw the roadblock set up ahead, turned around to try to avoid it and officers gave chase, according to the report. After stopping her, it was revealed that she was driving without a license.
“Here is a young woman that was going to get a small misdemeanor, but instead, now she is being charged with a felony just because she freaked out and wouldn’t listen,” Laurel police Capt. Michael Reaves said. “She would have gotten a simple ticket and now it has escalated into a full-blown arrest and she put lives in danger.”
Johnson reportedly drove all over the road to evade the LPD and even caused slight damage to another vehicle. She is facing charges of no driver’s license, no seatbelt and felony fleeing.
“Events like this not only put our officers in danger but also puts the suspect in danger as well,” Reaves said. “Please help us keep our police officers safe as well as yourselves by listening to law enforcement officers.”
Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson set Johnson’s bond at $5,000 on Monday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested an Ellisville man after a chase on Friday.
According to reports, Jeremy Newell, 31, attempted to evade MHP officers and is being charged with no insurance, reckless driving, speeding, littering, improper passing and no driver’s license.
Newell was scheduled to appear in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.