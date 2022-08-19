A Soso teenager was ejected from the pickup he was driving after running off Highway 84 West and crashing into a culvert, causing the vehicle to flip near West Jones Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Landon Harris, who turned 19 this week, suffered what were described as “moderate injuries” after being thrown out of the driver’s side window of the flipping pickup. Volunteers from Calhoun responded along with EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP is investigating the crash. (Photo submitted)
