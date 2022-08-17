Seven West Jones Elementary students who were in a bus and the teenage driver of an SUV were all shaken up but OK after crashing on Maxey Road near its intersection with Lebanon Road on Monday afternoon. Richard Graham, 67, of Ovett was driving the bus and an unidentified 16-year-old Lumberton boy was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia that struck the front edge of the bus, ripping off a side mirror and stop-arm mechanism, before overturning and landing on its roof in a ditch. Volunteers from Calhoun responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance and school district officials. Medics evaluated the children and the teen and no injuries were reported. The seven children were walked from the bus to a resident's yard, where they were able to wait with emergency services personnel and a friendly neighborhood dog. Sheriff Joe Berlin, who was on scene, said, “We were very fortunate that there were no physical injuries reported in today's crash. For that fact, we are very thankful and very relieved.”
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
