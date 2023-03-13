A Laurel teenager is dead and another is in custody, along with an Ellisville woman, after a drive-by shooting in the city early Saturday evening.
Kyharie Rodgers, 18, of Laurel was pronounced dead at the scene after police were dispatched to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 900 block of Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue — formerly North Joe Wheeler Avenue.
Benjamin Crisp, 19, of Laurel and Ellisha Clement, 21, of Ellisville were arrested a short time later at South Central Regional Medical Center after Crisp went there with a single gunshot to the leg. He was questioned at the hospital and arrested there after being treated.
Crisp was charged with murder and drive-by shooting, and Clement was charged with accessory after a drive-by shooting. Both made their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
After LPD officers and investigators responded to the call at the residence at 7:14 p.m., they searched the area and a short time later found Rodgers, 18, who had suffered at least two gunshot wounds and died.
LPD Chief Tommy Cox didn’t release any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Rodgers’ family and friends shared heartfelt messages on Facebook after his death.
Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to contact the LPD or CrimeStoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
