A teenager in a pickup was killed in a fiery crash with a school bus on Highway 84 West in the eastbound lane near Roy Jefcoat Road this morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Mississippi Highway Patrol as volunteer firefighters from multiple departments fight the fire and work the crash scene. No students on the bus were injured, according to initial reports. Look for more details in the print edition and online.
breaking alert featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.