The Soso teenager who was crushed by a tree that fell on his bedroom is still in stable condition at University Mississippi Medical Center after undergoing several surgeries, but he has a long road of recovery ahead, family members said.
Christian Harvey, 14, may be able to leave the Jackson hospital in three weeks, but his family is looking for a new home after a tree destroyed theirs in Soso.
The teen was getting ready to finish up his summer break and start school at West Jones High School. But a tree fell through his bedroom and crushed his pelvis in the predawn hours of July 12. He was trapped, and volunteer firefighters worked for a half-hour to free him from under the tree using chainsaws and hydraulic rescue tools.
“Christian has suffered from multiple injuries, including but not limited to head injuries, crushed pelvis on both sides and a crushed bladder,” wrote Clarissa Adkins on a GoFundMe page she set up to help the family.
While no one else in the family suffered from injuries, they are in need of a place to stay while they wait on home repairs.
“(We are) in need of a three-bedroom place to rent in the West Jones School District,” said Kenny Harvey, Christian’s father. “It would be a plus if it is furnished since we lost our furniture. It will only be until we have another place to live.”
They lost two beds, their couches and recliners from the tree crash. His insurance company has put the family up in the Hampton Inn in Laurel for the time-being while they search for a new place to live. Christian was put in a regular room and is out of the intensive care unit while he recovers from his surgeries. So far, Christian has had to have two surgeries.
“They repaired his bladder and had to repair his pelvis. They put plates and screws in to put everything back together,” Mr. Harvey said.
At the moment, Christian does not know how bad his injuries are and has to be restrained so that he does not pull out his tubes or cause more injuries to himself.
“The doctors say it may be another week before he is fully aware of everything that is going on,” his father said. “Hopefully, it won't be too much longer until he starts talking. We are just trying to take it one day at a time and trying, though not always successfully, to hold it together.”
Adkins organized a GoFundMe for the family to help with medical bills and with other expenses from the crash.
