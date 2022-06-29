A teenager was shot several times and left bleeding and lying in a city street, and the accused teenage gunman is being sought by Laurel police.
Ronald Buckley, 19, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, police reported, and he has been placed on the National Crime Information Center as wanted.
Officers responded to the shooting near the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue just after midnight Tuesday and found the unidentified teen in the street suffering from seven gunshot wounds to the legs and back. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and EMServ Ambulance transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
The victim was later transported to another hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.
Two juveniles are in custody and two adults who were initially charged in the case have since been released from jail, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
The two juveniles did not shoot the victim, Cox said. Two stolen firearms were recovered from the scene.
“We are conducting interviews and taking statements in the investigation,” Cox said.
Investigator Brad Freeman is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
