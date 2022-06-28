A teenager was shot several times and the accused gunman is being sought by Laurel police after a shooting that occurred just after midnight Tuesday.
Officers responded to the report of shots fired near the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue at 12:05 and found a young man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in the legs and back. Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and EMServ Ambulance transported the victim to South Central Regional Medical Center. The victim was later transported to another hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.
Two juveniles are in custody and two adults who were initially charged in the case have since been released from jail, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
Police are still searching for the shooter. The two juveniles did not shoot the victim, Cox said. Two stolen firearms were recovered from the scene.
“We are hoping later in the day or tomorrow we will be able to release more information,” Cox said. “We are conducting interviews and taking statements in the investigation.”
