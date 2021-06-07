A Laurel teenager who injured an officer during a run-in last month was injured while being arrested Sunday night, but he wasn’t beaten by officers, as some people are claiming, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
“He dropped a gun under a car and he ran,” Cox said. “He refused to stop, so he was tased, and when he fell, he hurt himself. Sometimes when you run, you fall on hard things.”
Officers were responding to a “shots fired” call in a neighborhood near Wayne Farms around 9 p.m., and the suspect vehicle was spotted and pulled over on Chantilly Street. Four or five young men were in the vehicle when officers stopped them, Cox said.
When the occupants got out and put their hands on the vehicle, as instructed, that’s when the gun dropped under the car and Jermaine Nix Jr., 17, took off running, Cox said after viewing the body-cam footage.
After Nix was taken into custody, he was transported to the hospital for treatment, and he appeared before Judge Kyle Robertson on Monday. He is facing only misdemeanor charges, which is fortunate, Cox said, because it means no one was injured in the shooting that led to the stop.
Three weeks earlier, police responded to a report of someone “flashing a gun,” and when police arrived, Nix assaulted an officer, breaking a bone in his elbow. That officer — who has “a sterling record” and has children, Cox said — had to go to the emergency room and miss work for two weeks while he recovered.
That incident led to Nix being adjudicated as an adult by Jones County Youth Court, meaning the judicial system will treat him as an adult in all future proceedings.
“They want to say he’s a child … but where were those folks when it was time to show him the right way?” Cox said. “A child is 8 or 9, not a 16- or 17-year-old who’s been adjudicated as an adult because of violent tendencies.”
The people who are putting out the information about the incident on social media are “election-year propagandists” who “either don’t know or don’t care about the truth,” Cox said.
Nix is black. The officer who was injured during his arrest last month is white. The officer who tased Nix during his arrest Sunday night is black. Both officers are on different shifts, Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.