Jurors 20 minutes to convict illegal-alien boyfriend of victim’s mother
A teen girl is being described as courageous and strong for what she did to help catch and convict the man who was molesting her.
Celestino Ramos, 40, was found guilty of molestation after jurors saw video of the then-15-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend being fondled by him then heard her heartbreaking testimony in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville.
Jurors took only 20 minutes or so of deliberation before returning the guilty verdict on Monday afternoon.
“It’s the only time in all of my years we’ve actually had a video of a molestation,” said Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin, who prosecuted the case. “The jury was visibly disgusted.”
So was Judge Dal Williamson.
“Watching that video was the worst thing I’ve had to view in nine years (on the bench),” he said. “Your actions were despicable. You acted like an animal to this child. You have robbed her of her childhood innocence. You have left her with emotional scars that she may never get over.”
The judge sentenced Ramos to the maximum penalty for the charge — 15 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Since it’s a sex crime, all of that time is supposed to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release. When Ramos does get out of prison, I.C.E. has a hold on him and is supposed to deport him back to Mexico, as he is in the country illegally.
“If I could sentence you to more than 15 years, I would,” Williamson said.
Testifying was “emotionally disturbing” for the girl, but “she’s strong and smart,” Martin said.
Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department agreed.
“She’s a very strong young lady,” Carter said. “To be willing to get up there and tell your story to 12 people you don’t know in order to try to stop a predator from hurting anyone else ... it takes a lot of courage.”
The unidentified teen also had to handle everything from getting Ramos charged in December 2021 to getting him convicted without the support of her mother, several people close to the case said.
Ramos had reportedly been coming into the girl’s bedroom at night after her mother went to sleep in their Moselle home, but the teen told officials that she knew she wouldn’t be believed. That’s why she set up her cellphone to catch the act on video. He could be seen walking into her room, getting into the bed and touching her private areas. She also called the JCSD and body-cam video of her initial complaint to then-Deputy Howard Chandler was played for the jury and he also testified.
Ramos has been held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond since December 2021, but the girl’s mother tried to get the charges dropped before the trial date and “wasn’t supportive” of her during her day in court, officials said.
But because of the “highly unusual” circumstances of the case, with Carter seeing the video evidence for himself, he signed the affidavit to charge Ramos, so he was prepared to proceed regardless.
“I wasn’t going to drop the charges,” Carter said. “She was smart enough to record it and brave enough to come to court.”
The DA’s office offered a plea agreement for an eight-year sentence, but Jackson attorney Nathan Elmore said his client wanted to go to trial to fight the charge.
The 15-20 minutes the teen was on the stand was “very emotional,” Carter said. “It’s obvious she’s still struggling. It took something for her to come forward. I hope her story helps others come forward to get justice, and I just hope the system works, and he serves 15 years. He gets 15 years, but he ruined her life forever.”
The high school student reportedly serves as the primary caregiver of three younger siblings in the home.
“We’re working to get some kind of help,” Martin said, adding that the girl’s school counselor is being notified of the situation. “If children are victimized, we want to step up for the child and see it all the way through.”
Carter complimented the DA’s office and the judge for their handling of the case.
“It’s unfortunate that 15 years is all he could get,” Carter said. “I hope he rots in hell. You can’t take a child’s innocence like that.”
