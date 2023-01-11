A Moselle teenager who only had a learner’s permit may have been racing on the interstate before leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash and a trip to a hospital.
Christopher Travis Gray Jr., 16, was traveling south on Interstate 59 in a black Ford Mustang early Monday afternoon when it and another vehicle passed Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Patrick Oster “at a very high rate of speed,” according to the report.
The investigator, driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe, turned on his blue lights and siren and tried to catch up with the drivers, whose speeds were estimated at 100-120 mph. Some witnesses indicated that the two may have been racing prior to passing the JCSD vehicle.
The drivers took the Moselle exit, and one pulled over, but the Mustang kept going. It sped onto Moselle-Seminary Road toward Highway 11 South then passed a vehicle on the double-yellow line before turning onto Moselle Road, the report continued.
After Oster turned on that road to follow, he saw the Mustang had crashed into a tree and immediately called for an ambulance and first-responders.
The driver’s door was jammed but Oster was able to communicate with the driver, who was complaining of pain “everywhere.” Volunteer firefighters from Southwest and South Jones extricated the teen from the severely damaged vehicle and EMServ Ambulance transported him to Forrest General Hospital with what were described as serious injuries. Gray was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Gray’s mother came to the crash scene and told the investigator that her son had a learner’s permit only, not a driver’s license, so he was not supposed to be driving and the Mustang was supposed to be parked at her residence, according to the report. Gray was cited for reckless driving and driving with no insurance.
The 16-year-old was also identified as the driver on his mother’s Facebook page.
