A search for a missing teenager ended with her being found, but there may be more questions raised by her disappearance, law enforcement officials said.
Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there is an investigation as the result of 13-year-old Serena Waters being reported as a runaway on Friday afternoon.
“We are looking into the situation in regards to the incident,” Carter said.
Serena was found by Deputy Chase Smith several hours later about a mile from her home. Volunteer firefighters in the Jones County Search & Rescue Team and Jones County Emergency Management Agency organized and set up a command post on Lower Ovett Road, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ.
Child Protective Services is involved in the incident, too, sources said.
In the alert that the JCSD posted on Facebook and distributed to media outlets on Friday, Serena was described as a 3-foot-11, 71-pound girl with a “possible undiagnosed mental handicap.” She was barefoot at the time of her disappearance. The alert also noted that she had run away twice before and was known to gravitate toward bridges and water.
“We would like to thank everyone involved with the search and successful rescue of Serena,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Another teenager, 15-year-old Ivory Cheyenne Brown, was reported Sunday morning as running away from her Moselle home overnight. She returned on her own later that date after alerts were sent out, according to an update from the JCSD.
“Thanks to all for their concern and prayers for this young lady,” Berlin said.
