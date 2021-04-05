Laurel police are searching for a teenager who is the suspect in a shooting that injured two people Friday evening at South Park Village, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
An unidentified man was shot “multiple times” and transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m.
The shooter and that victim had been in an altercation before the shooting, Cox said, declining to go into details. The second victim was a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was “collateral damage,” not the intended target, Cox said.
“When you start shooting bullets, you never know,” he said.
The name of the suspect has not been released because he is a minor, Cox said. The LPD is working with youth court to take the proper steps to identify the suspect so the department can get the public’s help to capture him.
