An unidentified teenager crashed into a small pond off Trace Road a little after 9 p.m. Thursday, and he managed to swim out of the submerged vehicle — no thanks to a witness. “Shockingly, no one stopped to offer assistance nor assess what help was needed for the person involved,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “When we stop to help our neighbors, not only might we be able to offer potentially life-saving assistance, but 911 callers will be able to notify first-responders about details of what assistance may be required during these emergencies, which also may help save a life by allowing firefighters to be better informed and ready with needed assistance sooner.” A passerby did dial 911 and volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded. Sharon volunteers who were on their way to the wreck picked up the young driver as he walked along the road, wet and cold. He complained of only minor injuries, according to reports. By the time volunteers arrived, the vehicle was mostly submerged in the murky water. A couple of hours earlier, off of Highway 590, another teenager crashed a GMC pickup into a utility pole, which snapped and crushed the cab. He was not hurt, but the driver of a vehicle that ran him off the road kept driving, his mother Angela Pool posted on Facebook. “God truly had his hands around my baby tonight,” she wrote, adding that he saw what “looked like blue fireworks going off from the transformer.” The power was off in the area for a few hours while Dixie Electric workers replaced the pole and power lines. (Photos by Chief David Houston/Shady Grove VFD and Angela Pool Facebook)
