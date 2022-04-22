One injured, vehicles heavily damaged at Lone Oak Apartments
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator J.D. Carter crawled under a vehicle with a flashlight to place a 15th evidence card. Despite the number of bullet marks in the vehicle, scattered shell casings and throngs of people observing JCSD deputies process the scene, no one had information on the shooter who targeted three teenagers in a Chevrolet Equinox.
“No one wants to talk and, unfortunately, this is a common occurrence in all communities,” Carter said.
A concerned mother with a belt later appeared on scene to take matters into her own hands with the children involved who could have lost their lives at the hands of a lone gunman at the Lone Oak Apartments.
The JCSD is searching for a shooter at the apartments in the Hoy Community Thursday evening with three teenagers in the vehicle during the incident, two of whom were minors. One suffered minor injuries from the shooting, and two vehicles received extensive damage from the exchange of fire.
Jacquez Morris, 18, of Heidelberg was shot and suffered a graze wound in the left upper arm and was evaluated by medics from EMServ Ambulance and JCSD, but he refused transport to the hospital. Two minors, his girlfriend Kendra Rogers, 17, and Jerome Porter, 15, were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, where JCSD discovered more than 20 .45mm bullets from a 9 mm gun were recovered.
Rogers said she was unsure of what was going on when the shooting occurred while she was sitting in the vehicle with her boyfriend and cousin.
“I was in the truck when it happened,” she said. “I opened the door and got on
the ground. My nerves are pretty bad right now.”
Neither Rogers nor Porter could identify the gunman. Porter said he was not sure what was happening when the shooting occurred.
“I was in the backseat, and I didn’t know what was going on,” the 15-year-old said. “I heard gunshots and got a small cut in my hand from the glass.”
Sources with knowledge of the case said the shooting could be related to the shootings in Heidelberg, as the 18-year-old is from Heidelberg.
“They put his name in it but he didn’t have anything to do with it,” the girlfriend said. “We go to work and we go home. He had nothing to do with it. He wasn’t down there at the time that happened.”
On March 2, 20-year-old Chris Heidelberg was discovered dead at a home east of Heidelberg on County Road 371, said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson in a prior Leader-Call report. Around 8:30 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived and they discovered Chris Heidelberg, 20, dead of a gunshot wound and learned that Jaquill Jones had been transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle with several gunshot wounds, Johnson said. Jones was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
No one has come forward with any information on the shooting, Johnson said.
Deputies determined that the two were at a birthday party with numerous friends and family members when the shooting occurred.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to con- tact Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or leave an anonymous tip with Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
