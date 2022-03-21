‘Top Cop’ takes armed suspect into custody, no shots fired
•
On Friday, Sgt. Derick Knight of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received the “Best Police Officer” award. On Sunday afternoon, he again showed why Leader-Call readers voted for him.
He ended a tense standoff with an armed domestic-abuse suspect at a residence just north of Laurel with one man going to jail and no one having to go to the hospital or the morgue.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress on Houston Road and Knight arrived on scene first. He saw 29-year-old Gabriel Rivera and a woman outside the home, and when Knight began questioning the man and asked for ID, he reached into his vehicle and grabbed a lunchbox instead, then ran into the house, according to the report.
Knight chased him inside, which is when Rivera reportedly pulled a handgun from the lunchbox and ducked into a bedroom. Knight then took cover in another bedroom with his weapon drawn and ordered Rivera to drop his gun and come out of the bedroom he was hiding in.
Rivera looked out of the bedroom doorway before ducking back in the room, then reportedly threw the firearm out of the bedroom window and surrendered.
That’s when Deputy Harrison Tew arrived on scene and assisted Knight in taking Rivera into custody.
“Domestic incidents are among the most dangerous calls responded to by law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Fortunately, the situation was resolved without any shots being fired. It was certainly a tense standoff inside the residence for what probably seemed like an eternity for Sergeant Knight.”
Rivera was charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
The woman who was assaulted declined medical treatment, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.