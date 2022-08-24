Local schools’ scores show the good, bad, ugly
The numbers add up to tell the story — South Jones and West Jones students are excelling in Algebra and math is a bright spot for middle-schoolers throughout the Jones County School District.
That’s the takeaway Superintendent Tommy Parker had after assessing recently released state test results and comparing them to the last pre-pandemic results.
“In almost all areas, we are approaching 2019 numbers, and most exceeded past percentages,” he said. “The highlights were middle-school math … and West Jones and South Jones were well above the state average in algebra.
“The biggest concern is fifth-grade math, district-wide. Some schools were OK, but we’re going to have to take a look and see what we can do.”
The state requires that students score at Level 3 to pass the subjects tested in the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, but Jones County district educators are pushing for students to test as Level 4 (proficient) or Level 5 (advanced), Parker said.
“That’s where we want students to be, as educators,” he said. “We’re never satisfied until they’re at least Proficient.”
In English, 20.4 percent of fourth-graders at Glade Elementary and 22.7 percent of sixth-graders at Moselle Elementary scored at Level 5, which is “advanced.” More than half of Glade’s third- through fifth-graders were Level 4 or 5 in English and all of West Jones Elementary’s students were right at or slightly above that benchmark.
In math, 60.8 percent of West Jones eighth-graders were Level 4 (proficient) and almost half of Glade’s third-graders were proficient and 24 percent were advanced. More than 75 percent of all county schools’ seventh- through ninth-graders passed, with a whopping 95 percent of freshmen at South Jones and West Jones passing Algebra. All of the elementary schools had a 60-percent or higher pass rate, with Moselle sixth-graders leading the way at almost 91 percent, 63 percent of whom scored Level 4 or 5.
This time last year, students and teachers were still under restrictions and uncertain schedules because of COVID-19, Parker pointed out.
“We’re under no restrictions, as of now,” he said. “I’m eager to see how much that will help.”
As they push for proficiency with all students, Parker said he is pleased overall with the performance of teachers and students, especially considering the obstacles of the past couple of years.
“There’s plenty of room for improvement,” he said. “We’re going to take these test results and get with the schools’ principals, see what we need to work on and plan for that.”
Statewide, the number of students who scored proficient was the same as or slightly above numbers from 2019, indicating that higher-performing students possibly bounced back faster. Proficiency refers to the percentage of students who scored at a level 4 or 5 (proficient or advanced) on a 1 through 5 scale. A Level 1 indicates a score of “minimal,” 2 is “basic” and 3 is “passing.”
The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts was once again among the top elementary schools in the state and the region in several categories, but most of the rest of the schools in the district scored under state averages.
There are glaring disparities between the magnet school and the others in the district. For example, a whopping 91.6 percent of LMSA fourth-graders were advanced or proficient in English, but only 13.5 percent of Laurel Upper Elementary fourth-graders were proficient and none scored advanced. In math, 100 percent of LMSA fifth-graders passed and 94.5 percent were proficient or advanced, while only 38.4 percent of Laurel Upper fifth-graders passed and only 7.8 were proficient or advanced.
Administrators are working to improve students’ performance, Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts said.
“While our percentage of students scoring proficient is not where we want it to be, we are moving children toward that goal,” she said. “The pandemic presented great challenges, and even through one of the toughest periods in the history of public education, our team has been working hard to see students grow and move toward proficiency.
“One goal was to not fall below pre-pandemic proficiencies, and we are proud to see that the hard work of our teachers and students paid off. In many areas, we exceeded pre-pandemic proficiencies. Through the challenges, we will remain on this mission and continue looking at innovative ways to engage parents and students in this process.”
Research cited by the Mississippi Department of Education shows that, nationally, high-poverty schools were more likely to go to remote learning and suffered larger declines in academic achievement when they did so.
MDE officials are reviewing that data to ensure that they are providing support appropriately, since literacy and math coaches are assigned to districts based on the number of students who did not reach proficiency.
A more detailed look at the state test results, including performance by subgroup and growth data, will be available in October when the state publishes districts’ accountability results.
“We look forward to showcasing great gains throughout the district,” Watts said.
