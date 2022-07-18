A Texas woman died in a crash near mile marker 118 on Interstate 59 on Friday, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Sarah Reeves, 33, of Orange, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jameka Moore of the MHP. The one-vehicle crash occurred around 4:56 p.m. Reeves, driving a 2016 Jeep, was traveling southbound when she ran off the road and hit a tree, Moore reported.
Reeves was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash as well. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
