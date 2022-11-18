In observance of Thanksgiving, WastePro will make some changes to its garbage-pickup schedule next week. Customers whose trash is usually picked up on Thursday will have their trash picked up on Friday, and those whose routes are usually done on Friday will be done on Saturday.
WastePro will be running three trucks per week until catching up with its usual schedule and the schedule is expected to be back to normal starting Nov. 28.
