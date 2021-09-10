That wasn’t a diaper bag that a Jones County deputy spotted on the floorboard of a car he pulled over on Highway 84 West on Wednesday afternoon.
But the Taylorsville couple is in deep doo-doo after it was discovered they were carrying a football-sized bag of marijuana, a large quantity of MDMA (ecstasy) and an assault-style weapon in the vehicle with them and their 6-week-old baby.
Schason Phillips, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, no tag and no driver’s license. Holly Edwards, 38 was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA with intent while in possession of a firearm possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm. Edwards was later released after Phillips said the drugs belonged to him. Her charges are pending grand jury review.
Deputies pulled over the vehicle after seeing it had no tag near Exxon on 84 West. When deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed a large bag of marijuana — about 2 ounces — on the floorboard. Edwards tried to cover the drugs, but deputies searched the vehicle after seeing the marijuana, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said.
“It was a bag about the size of a football,” he said. “And after we saw that, we searched the vehicle and found about 103 tablets of MDMA.”
Deputies also found an assault-style gun in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. The child was released into the custody of a family member after Edwards and Phillips were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.