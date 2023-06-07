Judge upset at ‘11th-hour’ motions
PHILADELPHIA — The start of the second day of testimony in the capital murder trial was delayed for more than two hours after an “11th-hour” motion was filed by defense attorneys, drawing the ire of Judge Dal Williamson.
They filed a motion to suppress a videotaped interview that then-Capt. Tonya Madison of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department conducted with defendant Brandon Gardner about two weeks after the death of girlfriend Brooke Stringer’s 6-month-old baby Rosalee.
The reason cited was because there was a problem with the audio and they didn’t know what was being said, Gardner’s attorney Chris Collins said. Prosecutors Katie Sumrall and Kristen Martin pointed out that the defense had received the video a year or so ago.
“Why in the third day of trial ... are we in this position?” the judge asked. “It’s totally unfair to the court ... to have to make these last-second, 11th-hour decisions.”
Prosecutors argued that they had case law on their side, noting that Gardner came to the JCSD on his own free will and didn’t have to be advised of his Miranda rights because it was a “non-custodial interview,” and he was free to leave at any point. They all had to view and listen to the nearly hour-long video before allowing it to be admitted into evidence. A half-hour portion at the end was not played, by agreement of both sides, because it may have been problematic. It reportedly showed former JCSD Maj. Jamie Tedford coming in and making a reference to Gardner’s Miranda rights and the possibility of administering a polygraph test.
“We’re fine not entering that into evidence,” Martin said, and the defense agreed.
Jurors entered the courtroom around 11 a.m. Wednesday and heard more testimony from Madison, now an investigator for the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, and viewed her video interview with Stringer just three days after Rosalee’s funeral. She also came to the JCSD on her own accord.
When Madison noted that the medical experts said Rosalee’s injury and their version of what happened didn’t align, she asked Stringer if she hurt her baby. When she said, “No,” Madison asked if she thought Gardner could have done it.
“I don’t think so ... I just don’t know,” Stringer said.
Madison pointed out that Gardner described seeing Rosalee’s eyes “roll back” in her head after saying that the room was too dark to see the cellphone he was looking for. She asked how he saw that if the lights were out.
There may have been some light coming in from the kitchen, Stringer replied.
She indicated that they had serious discussions and asked him to be honest about what happened to Rosalee while Stringer was in the shower. “I told him I know accidents do happen, but he said, ‘I didn’t do it. I promise,’” Stringer said,
“I can’t believe anything until I see the autopsy,” she said. “The autopsy can’t lie.”
The autopsy report — which came out more than two years later from the backlogged state crime lab — showed manner of death was “homicide” and the cause of death was “blunt-force trauma.”
By that time, Stringer and Gardner had a baby together and were still living together.
Stringer old Madison that Gardner had embraced his role as caregiver with her and talked about him having a “rough life,” with parents who were drug addicts and being raised by his grandparents then taking care of his grandmother.
“I don’t think he would do anything to hurt her,” Stringer said, referring to Rosalee.
When Madison asked if Gardner could have become frustrated with the baby’s crying and shook her, Stringer said, “I have thought of that; it’s just hard to believe.”
The jury was set to view Gardner’s interview with Madison on Wednesday afternoon and hear from two Child Protective Services investigators.
