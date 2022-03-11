All face charges for abuse of retired teacher, veteran
Five people are facing felony charges for what was described as a “disgusting” display of disregard for a disabled retired teacher and military veteran who was in their care in his Myrick mobile home.
The unidentified 71-year-old victim was wearing a dirty diaper, and he had not been changed or moved in days because dried feces and urine coated him and the recliner he was in and he was covered in sores, Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
“These people were just getting his retirement checks … and it’s obvious they were using dope in his home,” Carter said. “It’s disgusting. They were just going to let him rot and die.”
Complaints from neighbors around Masonite Estates Road helped prevent that from happening, Carter said.
“Their tips about possible drug use led us to this,” Carter said of the horrific discovery, “and that possibly saved his life.”
The following were charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult:
• Kristy Pitts, 38, of Laurel;
• Heather Griffin, 34, of Laurel;
• Richard Holifield, 41, of Laurel;
• Wayne Moakley, 57, of Laurel;
• Brandy Watson, 41, of Laurel
Griffin and Pitts were also charged with possession of methamphetamine and the other three were charged with possession of paraphernalia when they were arrested on Wednesday evening. Pitts was hired to be the man’s caregiver and apparently let the others move in, too, Carter said. The victim's family lives in California.
“This is one of the most disturbing cases of alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult that our investigators have worked,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our narcotics agents were absolutely appalled at the conditions the victim was living in. This military veteran and former teacher was confined to a recliner and clothed in a hospital gown soaked in urine and covered in feces from no one assisting him to the restroom or cleaning him up for potentially several days.”
Veteran law enforcement and medical personnel were shaken by what they saw in the residence, said several officials who were on the scene.
“We thank the EMServ medics and Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders who responded to this awful scene to attend to this gentleman and get him to the hospital.”
The suspects made their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, where Judge David Lyons set bonds at $15,000 each.
Carter was in the process of contacting the VA about getting proper care for the victim ,who served in the U.S. Army, plus it was possible that the state Attorney General’s Office could get involved in the case. The AG has a task force to investigate and prosecute the abuse of vulnerable adults. If convicted, each suspect faces up to 20 years in prison.
