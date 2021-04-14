Jones County honors dispatchers
While she was on the job, Jessica Hatten's home took a direct hit from a massive tornado that hit Soso last Easter. Her family called 911 to say their home had been hit.
“We lucked up — we didn’t have as much damage as others in the area,” said Hatten, dispatch supervisor and TAC operator for Jones County Emergency Management Agency. “No injuries in our family — we are good.”
Every day, she fields emergency calls through the Jones County EMA. Getting through each day, Hatten thanks her coworkers, but it’s the ability to help others that keeps her going.
“I might be able to help just anybody,” Hatten said. “Whether it’s someone I know personally or someone I don’t know, we may be able to save a life.”
For telecommunicators week, Jones County EOC Director Paul Sheffield wanted to highlight the dispatchers who field calls for first-responders. The Jones County Board of Supervisors declared April 11-17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, honoring dispatchers in Jones County.
Sheffield refers to his dispatchers as the first first-responders.
“When you dial 911, they are the first people you are going to talk to,” Sheffield said. “They hear everything from the good and the bad. When you have an emergency, it’s a life-altering event, and they deal with it all day.”
The pressures of the job can be extreme, and it takes a special type of person for the job, Sheffield said. The Jones County EOC has 16 full-time dispatchers and one part-timer who field emergency calls for six law enforcement agencies that serve the more than 68,000 residents of Jones County.
“The people that understand it are the ones there,” Sheffield said. “It’s difficult to go home and vent — yeah, we all get frustrated at work and want to vent to our spouse how bad our day was. Well, a lot of times, you can’t really go home and vent to your spouse what you dealt with here. Those fellow dispatchers, they are the ones you open up to and talk to.”
Ramona Dugan, communications manager for Jones County EOC, said being able to be helpful to someone in their darkest hour is the most rewarding part of the job.
“We can be that person to try to keep them calm and get them the help they need,” Dugan said.
Dispatchers have to be strong-willed to work in those situations, she said.
“We are all stubborn. It takes a level of stubbornness to be in this profession,” she said. “A lot of people look at it as ‘Oh, you’re answering phones,’ but there is a lot more to it.”
Through the tough calls and managing the Jones County EOC, Sheffield keeps a worn, light blue Bible at the corner of his desk that he received in high school on Valentine’s Day in 1991 from his parents.
“It’s been with me for a long time,” Sheffield said. “I keep it right there on my desk. It keeps me grounded. A lot of times, it’s my way to vent and clear my head.”
