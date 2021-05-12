LPD nabs 19 drunk drivers, 22 drug arrests during April
The Laurel Police Department hasn’t slowed down on citing traffic violations, arresting drunk drivers and making drug arrests with the help of $130,000 enforcement grants.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said it is always great to get impaired drivers off the streets.
“It’s hard to quantify what you prevent by arresting a DUI or just the extra visibility on the streets,” Cox said. “I believe that we have fewer violent incidents during these times.”
For the month of April, the department ticketed 495 drivers and made 19 DUI arrests and 22 drug-related arrests. Additionally, the department was able to make four felony arrests and nine fugitive arrests due to the Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant.
The department received the grants in October from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, which provides funding to police departments, law enforcement agencies, colleges and universities to reduce traffic violations and impaired driving through increased patrol. With the grant, the department can provide four to five extra officers for enforcement.
