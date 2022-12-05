JCSD searching for shooting suspect
•
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is trying to put the heat on Cornbread.
That’s the only name they had for the suspect in a Saturday morning shooting off Ovett-Moselle Road, JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster said.
“Cornbread” is accused of shooting William Parker in the abdomen area, and Parker’s girlfriend then took him to the emergency room at Forrest General Hospital, according to the report.
When he arrived, he was taken into surgery and medical personnel reported the shooting to law enforcement, which is protocol for shootings.
A JCSD deputy has been stationed at Forrest General around the clock to guard shooting suspect Dillon Ferguson, 30, who suffered multiple gunshots after a standoff and shootout with the JCSD during a domestic disturbance in the Johnson Community on Thanksgiving week.
The deputy on duty that morning, Daniel Steverson, took the initial report from Parker’s girlfriend, according to the report.
“All she knew was his street name, ‘Cornbread,’” Oster said.
She and Parker were reportedly delivering a piece of glass when the two men got in an argument that escalated. “Cornbread” hit Parker, and Parker then got out of the vehicle he was in, and as he was attempting to do that, the suspect slammed the door on Parker’s ankle. Cornbread then got a handgun and shot Parker in the abdomen area while he was lying down, the report continued. The girlfriend then transported Parker to the hospital.
“We’re looking for Cornbread ... but first we have to figure out who he is,” Oster said.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
