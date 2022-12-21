As the need for assistance rises, donations fall
•
The annual Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army’s oldest and primary annual fundraiser, has fallen behind.
“This year has been difficult for many in our community due to rising food and fuel costs and increasing inflation. You can be part of making a difference in someone’s life by ensuring The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” said Capt. Jason McMullin, commanding officer of The Salvation Army.
Click here to make a financial donation to The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army served more than 3,600 individuals and families in crisis or need last year and fears some of their programs may suffer if funding needs are not met.
“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Laurel to help our community!” said Captain McMullin. “This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night's rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”
In addition, the organization says the money raised in the traditional, iconic Red Kettles outside storefronts at Christmas is declining. “Fewer people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days.”
With Christmas on Sunday, The Salvation Army is asking for the community’s participation and support by making a physical or online donation today of $25, $50 or $100.
“For a family on the economic edge this season, $100 can bridge the gap to keep their heat running, food on the table, or even help keep them in their home,” McMullin said.
