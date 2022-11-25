It has been a multi-year process, but a Jones County boy who was diagnosed with autism has received his long-awaited service dog. John Knox Gilliland, 5, traveled to Ohio with his family in early November to pick up his service dog Laelynn. John’s mother Julie Gilliland said that the process to get on a list for a dog and have one trained was extensive and would not have been possible without the support and donations of many local community members, something she and her family hopes to pay forward to others needing service dogs. JD Q Backyard BBQ owners Jamey and Emily Cooley, who are both known for their philanthropy throughout Jones County, cooked baby-back ribs and smoked Boston butts to raise money for the cause in 2020. The family partnered with 4 Paws for Ability, which is an Ohio-based organization that helps provide service dogs to those with disabilities.
